Short Interest in GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) Rises By 261.7%

GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,043,600 shares, an increase of 261.7% from the March 15th total of 288,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,295,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GNCP remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 114,151,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,756,172. GNCC Capital has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

GNCC Capital Company Profile

GNCC Capital, Inc is a gold exploration stage company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its properties include Tonopah and East Belmont, Pearl Spring, McCracken, Yarber Wash and White Hills. The company was founded on October 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

