Short Interest in Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Rises By 203.3%

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 203.3% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
GBLBY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.21. 1,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,839. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95.
