Short Interest in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) Increases By 263.5%

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 263.5% from the March 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

HYAC opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,825,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,544,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 602,246 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,455,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 940,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

