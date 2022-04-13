Short Interest in Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Increases By 333.3%

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HAYPY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Hays from GBX 205 ($2.67) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Hays stock opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. Hays has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.32%.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

