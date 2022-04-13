Short Interest in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Drops By 79.5%

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the March 15th total of 104,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ UAE opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $19.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $902,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $882,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 85,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 28,728 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 762.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 33,242 shares during the period.

