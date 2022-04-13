Short Interest in Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Expands By 250.0%

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LBSR stock remained flat at $$0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,431. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. Its principal property is the Hay Mountain project that comprises 35 mineral exploration permits covering an area of 15,793.24 acres, and 93 federal lode mining claims covering an area of 1,594.68 acres located to the southeast of Tombstone.

