Short Interest in Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Decreases By 80.2%

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 80.2% from the March 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MQBKY stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,019. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.91. Macquarie Group has a one year low of $110.93 and a one year high of $157.69.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Macquarie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Macquarie Group Ltd. operates as a non-operating holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), Macquarie Capital and Corporate.

