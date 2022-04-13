Short Interest in Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Expands By 363.2%

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 363.2% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OUKPY opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $6.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90.

Several research analysts have commented on OUKPY shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Metso Outotec Oyj from €12.20 ($13.26) to €10.80 ($11.74) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Metso Outotec Oyj from €11.40 ($12.39) to €11.60 ($12.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.40 ($11.30) to €9.80 ($10.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Metso Outotec Oyj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

