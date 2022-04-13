Short Interest in Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Declines By 67.3%

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the March 15th total of 254,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 743,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peninsula Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.
PENMF opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16. Peninsula Energy has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.28.
Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.
