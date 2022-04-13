Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Drops By 94.5%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the March 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SAFRY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 296,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Safran has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.72.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAFRY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Safran from €150.00 ($163.04) to €140.00 ($152.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised Safran from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Safran from €137.00 ($148.91) to €140.00 ($152.17) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

