Short Interest in Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Drops By 71.9%

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the March 15th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SEYMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €14.80 ($16.09) to €16.80 ($18.26) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEYMF remained flat at $$22.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

