Short Interest in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Decreases By 72.7%

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the March 15th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 766,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNDL. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th.

