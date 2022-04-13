Short Interest in Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Rises By 1,611.2%

Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,609,200 shares, a growth of 1,611.2% from the March 15th total of 327,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56,092.0 days.

Shares of Swire Properties stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56. Swire Properties has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

About Swire Properties (Get Rating)

Swire Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates mixed-use, primarily commercial properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Property Investment, Property Trading, and Hotels. The company is involved in the development, leasing, and management of commercial, retail, and residential properties; development, construction, and sale of residential apartments; and operation of hotels.

