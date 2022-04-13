Short Interest in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Increases By 209.7%

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, a growth of 209.7% from the March 15th total of 46,200 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

TELA has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 621,103 shares of company stock valued at $7,435,071 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in TELA Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

TELA stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market cap of $154.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.50. TELA Bio has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 106.93% and a negative net margin of 112.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts predict that TELA Bio will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

