Short Interest in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Increases By 5,861.1%

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, an increase of 5,861.1% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLGA. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in TLG Acquisition One by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,241,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after buying an additional 381,136 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in TLG Acquisition One by 301.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 483,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 363,231 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in TLG Acquisition One by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 317,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 57,365 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its holdings in TLG Acquisition One by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 281,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 4th quarter worth about $2,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLG Acquisition One stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. TLG Acquisition One has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

