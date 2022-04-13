Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Decreases By 83.6%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the March 15th total of 476,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSGTF opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $11.19.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

