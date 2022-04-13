Short Interest in Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Declines By 80.0%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yue Yuen Industrial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

YUEIY stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89. Yue Yuen Industrial has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $12.78.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

