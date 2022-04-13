ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.75.

SSTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of SSTI opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $322.98 million, a P/E ratio of -71.89 and a beta of 1.31. ShotSpotter has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $51.50.

In related news, Director Randall Hawks purchased 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.82 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 847 shares of company stock worth $23,068. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the second quarter valued at $604,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

