ShowHand (HAND) 1-Day Volume Hits $51.00

ShowHand (HAND) traded down 95.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded up 36% against the US dollar. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $55,866.83 and approximately $51.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00034546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00104377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

ShowHand Coin Profile

ShowHand (HAND) is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

ShowHand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars.

