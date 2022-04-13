Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,381 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $561,142,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,497,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,609,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,864 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 773,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,667,000 after purchasing an additional 766,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,542,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,654,000 after purchasing an additional 556,594 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $122.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.89. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $122.56 and a 12 month high of $155.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

