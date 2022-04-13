Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 36.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,599,000 after buying an additional 3,011,975 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,441,000 after buying an additional 1,310,688 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PPL by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PPL by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,441,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,841,000 after acquiring an additional 233,854 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.54. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $30.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.88%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

About PPL (Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.