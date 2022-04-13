Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 85,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,420,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 366,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 214,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $24.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.