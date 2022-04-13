Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,629 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,459,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,167 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,390,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,243 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,544,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,742,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 84.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,752,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,041,000 after buying an additional 1,258,858 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

