Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1,646.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 313.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 11,810.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,299,000 after acquiring an additional 36,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof bought 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,944.66 per share, with a total value of $503,666.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,182 shares of company stock valued at $12,816,334 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,057.21.

AZO stock opened at $2,168.44 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,367.96 and a 1-year high of $2,221.56. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,958.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,913.97.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.