Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBEF. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1,384.9% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,384,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,203 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,237,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 324,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 113.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 191,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 101,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,986,000.

DBEF opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.27. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $40.01.

