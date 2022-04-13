Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of SPEM opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.46. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $46.38.

