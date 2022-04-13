Sigma Planning Corp Sells 674 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,537 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DBEM opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31. Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $29.67.

