Sigma Planning Corp Trims Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTLC. CWM LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000.

Shares of PTLC opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.57.

