SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC) Insider Acquires £148.98 in Stock

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Rating) insider Max Vermoken acquired 191 shares of SigmaRoc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £148.98 ($194.14).

LON SRC traded down GBX 0.74 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 78.26 ($1.02). 208,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,005. The stock has a market capitalization of £499.49 million and a PE ratio of -41.58. SigmaRoc plc has a 12 month low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 114.65 ($1.49). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 89.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.89.

Get SigmaRoc alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Northern Europe, the Channel Islands, and Belgium. The company also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaRoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaRoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.