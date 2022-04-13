Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Short Interest Update

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,500 shares, a growth of 2,562.0% from the March 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 135.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the period. 6.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLN stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. Silence Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Silence Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.