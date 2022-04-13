Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Silicom stock opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.54 million, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.77. Silicom has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $52.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.41.

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILC. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Silicom by 103.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Silicom by 34.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 19,758 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Silicom during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicom by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Fore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silicom during the third quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

