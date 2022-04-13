Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

SILK opened at $43.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.59. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 49.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The firm had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

