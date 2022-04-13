SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Gap Up to $36.03

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.03, but opened at $37.26. SilverBow Resources shares last traded at $37.64, with a volume of 1,295 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $619.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.20.

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 4,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $129,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven W. Adam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,081. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 15,824.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,273,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SilverBow Resources by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 55,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

