Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.35

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.35 and traded as low as $2.21. Sinopharm Group shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 1,321 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35.
About Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinopharm Group (SHTDF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.