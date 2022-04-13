Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 142 ($1.85) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:SRE opened at GBX 120.40 ($1.57) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 125.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 131.96. Sirius Real Estate has a 12-month low of GBX 94.10 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 144.80 ($1.89). The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83.

In other news, insider Andrew Coombs purchased 500 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £650 ($847.02). Also, insider Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen purchased 43,850 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £49,989 ($65,140.73). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 81,350 shares of company stock worth $9,947,900.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

