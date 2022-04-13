SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Short Interest Down 98.7% in March

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the March 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS SITIY traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073. SITC International has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $45.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.36.

SITC International Company Profile

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

