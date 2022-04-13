Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Shares Down 2.8%

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.52. Approximately 981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 432,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

SKIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skillsoft Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Skillsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Skillsoft by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

