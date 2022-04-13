SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Stock Price Down 3.6%

SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (LON:SBTX – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.43). 282,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 515,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.25 ($0.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 46.99. The company has a market capitalization of £50.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48.

About SkinBioTherapeutics

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in the research and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health. The company develops SkinBiotix technology that can enhance the barrier effect of skin models, protect skin from infections, and repair wounds; and AxisBiotix that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

