Smoothy (SMTY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $335,181.00

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for $0.0324 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smoothy has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. Smoothy has a total market cap of $164,973.16 and $335,181.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00044280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.38 or 0.07545955 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,240.53 or 1.00083939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00041416 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.