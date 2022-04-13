Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Position Trimmed by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned 0.50% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNAB. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the third quarter worth $288,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $1,692,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 308.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 203,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 153,981 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 2.2% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 51,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNAB stock remained flat at $$9.72 on Wednesday. 3,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,319. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.69. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

