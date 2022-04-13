Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target Cut to €29.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €32.00 ($34.78) to €29.00 ($31.52) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCGLY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €25.50 ($27.72) price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €43.00 ($46.74) to €34.00 ($36.96) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.61) to €34.70 ($37.72) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($41.30) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of SCGLY opened at $4.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $8.51.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 21.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

