SolGold (LON:SOLG) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.75

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 40.75 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 40.30 ($0.53), with a volume of 4571407 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.75 ($0.50).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 44 ($0.57) target price on shares of SolGold in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.59, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 8.98. The company has a market capitalization of £917.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.76.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

