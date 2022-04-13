SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SomaLogic Inc. provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get SomaLogic alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SLGC. assumed coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.25.

SomaLogic stock opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. SomaLogic has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $14.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that SomaLogic will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $153,501,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $72,190,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $65,995,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,831,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,802,000 after buying an additional 2,497,507 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,720,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,309,000 after buying an additional 2,438,734 shares during the period. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SomaLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SomaLogic (SLGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.