Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Major Shareholder Buys $5,339,927.75 in Stock

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak purchased 127,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,339,927.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,450,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SAH opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.37. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.20.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SAH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

About Sonic Automotive (Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

