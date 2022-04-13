Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SON stock opened at $63.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.33, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average of $59.11. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.34 and a 12-month high of $69.83.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.