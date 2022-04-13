Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.90

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 98157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

SRNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

The company has a market cap of $684.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 107,324 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 614.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

