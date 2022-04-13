Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Trading Down 3.6%

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 35,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 83,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53.
Southern Empire Resources Company Profile (CVE:SMP)
