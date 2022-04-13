Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Shares Gap Up to $42.82

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.82, but opened at $44.57. Southwest Airlines shares last traded at $45.10, with a volume of 117,164 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

