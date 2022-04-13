Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 307000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a market cap of C$5.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04.
About Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY)
See Also
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.