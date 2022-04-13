Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 307000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of C$5.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04.

About Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY)

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It is involved in the conversion of biomass with a focus on sequestering CO2 emissions through waste diversion and converting biomass waste into consumables, such as waste-to-energy products; and electronics recycling business that converts and remarkets old electronic components.

