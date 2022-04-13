SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Holdings Cut by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD. owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,068,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,570,000 after buying an additional 1,458,481 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,127,000. Model Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,567,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,407,000 after acquiring an additional 562,660 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.45. The company had a trading volume of 149,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,117. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.98.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.